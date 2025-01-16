Burnley vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Burnley and Sunderland get the ball rolling in round 27 of the EFL Championship when they square off at Turf Mor on Friday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with the Black Cats crashing out of the FA Cup.

Burnley booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Saturday when they secured a 3-1 extra-time victory over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

This was in keeping with their fine run of results in the Championship, where they are unbeaten in 13 straight matches, claiming eight wins and five draws since a 1-0 loss against Millwall on November 3.

With 52 points from 26 matches, Burnley are currently second in the Championship table, level on points with third-placed Sheffield United and one point off league leaders Leeds United.

Sunderland, on the other hand, were dumped out of the FA Cup last Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City in extra time.

The Black Cats return to action in the Championship, where they have secured two wins from their two games in 2025, edging out Sheffield United on New Year’s Day before claiming a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth on January 5.

Sunderland have picked up 50 points from their 26 Championship games to sit fourth in the league standings but could move level with first-placed Leeds with all three points this weekend.

Burnley vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 121st meeting between the two long-time rivals, with Burnley claiming 39 wins from their previous 120 encounters.

Sunderland boasts a superior record with 48 wins since their first meeting in September 1890, while the spoils have been shared on 33 occasions.

Burnley are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat at home in the Championship this season, claiming six wins and six draws from their 12 matches so far.

Sunderland have failed to win six of their most recent seven away games, losing twice and claiming four draws since the start of November.

Burnley vs Sunderland Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their FA Cup exit, Sunderland will head into the weekend looking to return to winning ways. However, Burnley have been near impenetrable at home this season and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Sunderland

Burnley vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Sunderland’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in six of their last eight clashes)

