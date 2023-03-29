Burnley vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2023

The EFL Championship is back in action this weekend as Burnley host Sunderland at Turf Moor on Friday (March 31).

Having picked up a 4-2 victory in October’s reverse, Vincent Kompany’s side will look to do the double over the Black Cats and extend their lead atop the standings.

Burnley would have hoped for a better showing in their final game before the international break. They suffered a 6-0 mauling against reigning English champions Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 18. Now with a fully rested squad, Kompany will look to steer the Clarets back to winning ways as they close in on the Championship title.

The Championship leaders are on a 17-game unbeaten run in the league and have a healthy seven-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Sunderland needed an 86th-minute penalty from Manchester United loanee Ahmad Diallo to salvage a 1-1 draw against Luton Town last time out.

The Black Cats are winless in six of their last seven outings, with a 1-0 win at Norwich on March 12 being the exception. With 53 points from 38 games, Sunderland are 11th in the points table, level on points with 12th-placed Preston North End.

Burnley vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 47 wins from the last 118 meetings, Sunderland boast a superior record in the fixture.

Burnley have picked up 39 wins in that period since their first meeting in 1890, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

The Clarets are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Sunderland, claiming three wins and two draws since December 2016.

With 14 wins and five draws in their 19 league games at Turf Moor, Burnley are the only side unbeaten at home in the Championship this season.

Sunderland are on a run of just one win in their last seven outings, losing four, since February.

Burnley vs Sunderland Prediction

While Sunderland have been solid away from home, they face the stern challenge of taking on a rampant Burnley side who have enjoyed a sensational campaign. A thrilling contest at Turf Moor could ensue, with the Clarets likely to take all three points.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Sunderland

Burnley vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: First to score - Burnley (The Clarets have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes