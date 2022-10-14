Burnley vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Burnley take on Swansea City at Turf Moor in round 15 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 outings across competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Burnley have continued to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Coventry City on Saturday. They are now unbeaten in 11 games since a 1-0 loss to Watford in August.

With 22 points from 13 games, Burnley are fourth in the standings, two points off first-placed Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Swansea held firm to secure a slender 2-1 victory over Sunderland at home last weekend. They have now won their last four outings, scoring ten goals and conceding four.

With 21 points from 13 games, the Swans are sixth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers just outside the playoffs spot.

Burnley vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 48 meetings, Burnley boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Swansea have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Swans have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams, with a 2-0 loss in November 2017 being the exception.

Burnley are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, claiming five wins and six draws.

Swansea are on a run of four wins, scoring ten goals and shipping four since a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on September 13.

Burnley vs Swansea City Prediction

With just one point and two places separating Burnley and Swansea in the upper echelons of the standings, a thrilling contest could ensue. Both teams head into the weekend in solid form and cancel each other.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Swansea City

Burnley vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten games.)

