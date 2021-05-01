Burnley vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday. West Ham United have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Burnley are in 16th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side thrashed Wolves by a 4-0 margin last weekend, however, and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table and will have to fight for European football this year. The Hammers suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in their previous game and need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Burnley vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

West Ham United have a slight advantage over Burnley and have won 38 games out of a total of 91 matches played between the two teams. Burnley have managed 35 victories against West Ham United and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for West Ham United. Burnley gave a good account of themselves on the day but will have to be more robust this weekend.

Burnley form guide in the Premier League: W-L-L-L-W

West Ham United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-W-D

Burnley vs West Ham United Team News

Burnley have a few injury concerns

Burnley

Kevin Long and Robbie are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Burnley were impressive against Wolves and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Kevin Long, Robbie Brady

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United have a depleted squad

West Ham United

West Ham United have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Andriy Yarmolenko, Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, and Arthur Masuaku in this fixture. Jesse Lingard has made progress with his recovery and is set to return to the fold for this match.

Injured: Andriy Yarmolenko, Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, Darren Randolph

Doubtful: Michail Antonio

Suspended: None

Burnley vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill; Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

West Ham United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson; Ryan Fredericks, Sofiane Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble; Pablo Fornals, Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen

Burnley vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have been impressive this season and will be intent on arresting their recent slump this week. The Hammers have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Burnley are a tactically robust unit and will take plenty of confidence from their performance against Wolves last weekend. West Ham United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 West Ham United

