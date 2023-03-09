Burnley and Wigan Athletic go head-to-head at Turf Moor in round 36 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 11).

Vincent Kompany’s men are unbeaten in four games against the Latics and will look to continue in the same vein. Burnley edged closer to winning the Championship with a goalless draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Saturday (March 4).

Kompany’s side are unbeaten in 16 games, picking up 12 wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss against Manchester United on December 21. With 77 points from 35 games, the Clarets are atop the standings with a healthy ten-point cushion over second-placed Sheffield United.

Wigan, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday. The Latics have now failed to taste victory in five games, picking up three draws and losing twice since a 1-0 home win over Huddersfield Town in February.

With 32 points from 35 games, Wigan are rooted to the bottom of the league table, six points away from safety.

Burnley vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wigan boast a clear upper hand in the fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 24 meetings.

Burnley have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

The Clarets are on a four-game unbeaten run against Wigan, claiming two wins and as many draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2010.

Wigan are without a win in their 13 away games across competitions, losing seven, since a 2-0 win at Rotherham United in October.

Burnley head into the weekend unbeaten in 16 games across competitions and are yet to lose a home game this season.

Burnley vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Off the back of a somewhat disappointing draw with Blackpool, Burnley will look to bounce back and continue their title charge. The Clarets have been imperious at home this season and should ease to a comfortable win against a floundering Wigan side.

Prediction: Burnley 3-0 Wigan Athletic

Burnley vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Burnley have kept three clean sheets in their last three games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams.)

