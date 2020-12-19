Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley are set to play hosts to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on Monday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Thursday at Villa Park.

Aston Villa registered 27 shots, with seven on target and enjoyed the lion's share of possession but were unable to find the net as Burnley produced one of their trademark defensive performances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, beat Chelsea 2-1 on Tuesday at the Molineux Stadium.

Goals from Portuguese winger Daniel Podence and talented midfielder Pedro Neto secured the win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Veteran French striker Olivier Giroud scored the consolation goal for Chelsea.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Mexican striker Raul Jimenez put Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead in the second half, but a late equalizer from New Zealand international Chris Wood for Burnley ensured a draw.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-W-D

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-L-L-W

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be unable to call upon the services of Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson and midfielder Jack Cork, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Dale Stephens.

Injured: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork

Doubtful: Dale Stephens

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without key striker Raul Jimenez and Spanish full-back Jonny, who are both out injured. There are doubts over the availability of Belgium international Leander Dendoncker and centre-back WIlly Boly.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Doubtful: Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez

📊| Josh Brownhill currently leads the way for most interceptions made this season in the @premierleague. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BpygQpucar — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 18, 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Ki-Jana Hoever, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Burnley sit 17th in the league table, and have done well given the lack of investment in the summer. Sean Dyche continues to be one of Burnley's most important assets, with the manager constantly getting the best out of his side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, miss striker Raul Jimenez but the win against Chelsea would have been a major confidence boost. Pedro Neto has established himself as a top Premier League talent, but the potential absence of Willy Boly at the back might prove problematic.

Wolves have what it takes to beat Burnley, despite the Clarets' ability to suffocate opponents defensively.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

