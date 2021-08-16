Burton Albion vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Burton Albion play host to Sunderland at the Pirelli Stadium on Monday in round three of the EFL League One.

Both sides will be looking to maintain their 100% percent record so far, having picked up two wins from their opening two league games.

Burton Albion picked up their second consecutive league victory on Saturday as they beat Ipswich Town 2-1 on home turf.

Despite being on the back pedal for most of the game, Joe Powell and Lucas Akins scored either side of Thomas O’connor’s own goal to hand Burton the win.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town at New Meadow Stadium in their league curtain-raiser last Saturday.

However, sandwiched between the two victories, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men suffered an early exit from the EFL Cup after losing to Oxford United on penalties.

Burton Albion are currently fourth in the League One table, only behind Tuesday’s visitors on goal difference.

Sunderland, on the other hand, picked up their third straight victory across all competitions last time out courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Milton Keynes Dons.

Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton scored in either half to give the Black Cats a commanding two-goal lead before Troy Parrott pulled one back for MK Dons.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Port Vale last Tuesday to progress into the next round of the EFL Cup.

Burton Albion vs Sunderland Head-To-Head

Burton Albion head into Tuesday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their previous seven encounters.

Sunderland have picked up two wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Burton Albion Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Burton Albion vs Sunderland Team News

Burton Albion

Burton will be without the services of English defender Deji Oshilaja, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Deji Oshilaja

Suspended: None

Sunderland

Sunderland will be without the services of club captain Corry Evans, Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis and Denver Hume, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Corry Evans, Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis, Denver Hume

Suspended: None

Burton Albion vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Burton Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Garratt; John Brayford, Conor Shaughnessy, Ryan Leak, Thomas Hamer; Terry Taylor, Thomas O'Connor; Jonny Smith, Joe Powell, Lucas Akins; Omari Patrick

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge; Tom Flanagan, Dennis Cirkin, Callum Doyle, Carl Winchester; Luke O'Nien, Daniel Neil; Jack Diamond, Alex Pritchard, Aiden McGeady; Ross Stewart

Burton Albion vs Sunderland Prediction

Both sides have kicked off their season in fine fashion and will be looking to keep pace with their rivals.

However, we predict Sunderland will claim the win as they boast a stronger and more experienced crop of players.

Prediction: Burton Albion 1-2 Sunderland

Edited by Peter P