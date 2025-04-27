Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic battle for three points in a rescheduled League One matchday 38 clash on Tuesday at the Pirelli Stadium.

The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 victory over Cambridge United at the weekend. Both sides were reduced to 10 men in first half injury time following red cards to Ryan Loft and John Joshua

McKiernan broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, but Elias Kachunga equalised with six minutes remaining to seemingly share the spoils. However, Dylan Williams scored the winner in injury time.

Wigan, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Blackpool. They went ahead through Jonathan Mellish's third minute strike before Lee Evans drew the game level from the spot in the 74th minute.

The stalemate left the Latics in 16th spot in the standings, with 54 points from 44 games, while Burton are 20th with 46 points.

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. Burton have four wins, while Wigan have been victorious thrice.

Their most recent clash in January when Burton win 2-1 away in the reverse fixture.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Wigan's last eight league games have produced less than three goals, with five seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Burton's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Wigan are unbeaten in six league games, winning two.

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Burton are three points above the relegation zone, with two games left. A point here will see them guarantee their spot in League One.

Wigan, for their part, will be disappointed not to have made a more concrete push for promotion but have been in fine form over the last few weeks.

Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Burton 1-1 Wigan

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

