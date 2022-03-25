Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

League One continues this weekend and will see Burton Albion host Wigan Athletic at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday night.

Burton Albion are struggling for form at the moment. After their impressive 3-2 comeback win over Fleetwood Town earlier this month, they were beaten 2-0 by Charlton Athletic as they failed to offer much offensively, managing no shots on target.

The home side now sit 14th in the league table with 47 points from 39 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they target a top-half table finish.

Wigan Athletic are steadily approaching a return to the Championship. They picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Morecambe in their last game and could even have won by a larger margin.

The Latics sit second in the League One standings with 79 points from 37 games. They are just one point behind Rotherham United in first place and still have two games in hand.

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won twice. The other three meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Wigan Athletic won the game 2-0.

Burton Albion Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Burton Albion

Danny Rowe remains out with an injury and will not play at the weekend. Williams Kokolo is recuperating from an injury he sustained earlier this month and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Danny Rowe

Doubtful: Williams Kokolo

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic

Jordan Cousins has been ruled out of the weekend clash with an injury, while Charlie Wykes remains out with a heart condition.

Injured: Jordan Cousins

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Charlie Wykes

Suspended: None

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Burton Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Garratt; John Brayford, San Hughes, Adedeji Oshilaja, Thomas Hamer; Conor Shaughnessy, Ciaran Gilligan; Jonny Smith, Joe Powell, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson; Oumar Niasse

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Titt, James McClean, Tom Naylor, Max Power, Tendayi Darikwa; Will Keane; Josh Magennis, Stephen Humphrys

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Burton Albion have lost five of their last seven league games, and have conceded 19 goals in that period. Their last two wins have, however, come on home turf and they will now be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Wigan Athletic are unbeaten in their last five league games and have lost just one of their last 10. They are one of the favorites to move up to the Championship and should therefore have more than enough to win on Saturday.

Prediction: Burton Albion 1-3 Wigan Athletic

