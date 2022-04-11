Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

League One continues this weekend and will extend into a new week featuring Burton Albion hosting Wigan Athletic at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night.

Burton Albion are struggling for form at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against high-flying Plymouth Argyle last time out and were rather passive offensively, marking their third straight goalless outing.

The home side sit 17th in the league table with 48 points from 41 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they target a strong finish to the league season.

Wigan Athletic are in pole position to secure promotion to the Championship. They picked up a well-deserved 3-1 win over Lincoln City last time out via a goal from top scorer Will Keane and a brace from Max Power.

The Latics sit at the top of the league table with 86 points from 40 games. They will be looking to extend their strong run this weekend as they continue their Championship charge.

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won twice. The other three meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Wigan Athletic won the game 2-0.

Burton Albion Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Burton Albion

Conor Shaugnessy remains out with a suspension after receiving a red card against Morecambe, while Oumar Niasse is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Ciaran Gilligan is recovering from a slight injury and may not be available to play.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ciaran Gilligan

Unavailable: Oumar Niasse

Suspended: Conor Shaugnessy

Wigan Athletic

Curtis Tilt and James McClean are both out with injuries that could rule them out of the season. Tom Bayliss and Charlie Wyke are also set to miss Monday's game due to illness and heart conditions respectively.

Injured: Curtis Tilt, James McClean

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Tom Bayliss, Charlie Wyke

Suspended: None

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Burton Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matej Kovar; John Brayford, Sam Hughes, Adedeji Oshilaja; Thomas Hamer, Michael Mancienne, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Williams Kokolo; Joe Powell; Jonny Smith, Harrison Chapman

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Kelland Watts; Joe Bennett, Tom Naylor, Max Power, Tendayi Darikwa; Will Keane; Josh Magennis, Callum Lang

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Burton Albion are on a three-game winless and goalless run and have won just one of their last nine games in the league. They have, however, avoided defeat in back-to-back home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage next week.

Wigan Athletic are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league, winning six times in that period. They are the most prolific side in the division and should come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Burton Albion 0-2 Wigan Athletic

