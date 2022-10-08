“But he’s got to get through that and the 200 grand a week might help him relax” – Neil Warnock explains why Graham Potter will be "frightened to death" at Chelsea

Football pundit Neil Warnock believes Graham Potter will be "terrified" about dealing with egos in the Chelsea dressing room.

Potter was appointed Blues boss last month following the controversial sacking of Thomas Tuchel due to a slow start to the season. The Englishman was poached from Brighton, where he had previously led the Seagulls to their highest ever league finish.

Three wins in four games to start the Graham Potter era at Chelsea

But many feel that the jump from the South Coast club to UEFA Champions League regulars Chelsea may be a leap too far. Potter has gotten off to an excellent start at Stamford Bridge, but Warnock believes the English manager will be "frightened to death" about dealing with such big egos.

The former Leeds and Sheffield United manager said this in his new "Die For Three Points" podcast (as per The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I know exactly how he’s feeling now, Graham. He will be terrified underneath at times because he’s going to come up against egos that he’s never met or seen in his life.

"When you have been at a club like Brighton, a family club with good fans, not really a lot of pressures. He’ll also remember the time when he got booed 12 months ago, which I thought was a disgrace at the time."

He added:

“So, he will be worried and frightened to death, but he knows his coaching will take him through it and he’ll have his staff down. Deep down, underneath, he will be terrified of some of those lads. But he’s got to get through that and the 200 grand a week might help him relax!”





Graham Potter's unbeaten start to life as



FULL-TIME Chelsea 3-0 Wolves
Graham Potter's unbeaten start to life as Chelsea boss continues, with goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja sealing victory

Graham Potter recognizes Chelsea cannot "succeed with just 11 players"

Chelsea secured a comfortable victory over Wolves in their latest Premier League encounter, with Potter resting a number of key players ahead of a crucial week. Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were all rested at Stamford Bridge before their Champions clash with AC Milan.

Speaking after the Wolves win, Potter stated his intention to use his squad as much as possible, as he proclaimed (via The Independent):

“My experience of pro footballers, whatever level, is they want to play football; so you have to respect that. But at the same time, part of the deal coming to that club like this is there’s a lot of competition."

Potter added:

“It’s important that we have a strong group, a strong collective. It’s credit to the players because there’s a good group here. I can’t complain.

“I don’t think we can succeed with just 11 players. I don’t think it’s right just to play 11 players until they fall down and get injured."





Graham Potter on team selection:
"A bit of the schedule, individuals carrying certain things, recovery times and lots of other factors. But most importantly, we have tried to select a team that can win the match."





