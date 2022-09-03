“But you don’t have to feel sorry for him” – Hasan Salihamidzic reacts to ‘big personality’ Cristiano Ronaldo failing to secure summer transfer away from Manchester United

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has provided his thoughts on Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo following the complicated transfer saga involving the Portugal international.

Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester before the transfer window shut. Agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered his client around Europe in an effort to secure a transfer this summer.

The former Real Madrid winger submitted a transfer request to the Manchester United hierarchy earlier this summer. Ronaldo apparently wanted an Old Trafford exit to play in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that United failed to qualify for last season (via ESPN).

Salihamidzic spoke to Sky Sports Germany on Deadline Day about Ronaldo. Praising the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Bosnian said:

"He's an incredibly big personality. A big player who has made his mark on the world of football in recent years."

Addressing a potential move to Bayern for the Portuguese star, Salihamidzic added:

"It wasn't an option for us because we were doing other things and before that we organized our offensive in such a way."

He further went on to say:

"But you don't have to feel sorry for him. He's a great footballer who has achieved great things in recent years."

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared in all five of Manchester United's fixtures in the Premier League this season. However, the Portuguese forward has only featured in manager Erik ten Hag's starting XI once so far (against Brentford on August 13).

Ronaldo is also yet to record a goal or an assist for the Red Devils this season. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner racked up 18 goals and three assists in 30 Premier League appearances in a productive campaign last term.

Erik ten Hag comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag insists that he and Cristiano Ronaldo are "on the same page" with regards to the Portugal international's role at the club this season.

The Dutch boss claims that Ronaldo is committed to Manchester United, despite failing to secure a desired exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag said (via BBC):

"We are happy with him, he's happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together. From the start we said we planned with him. It's your vision, not my vision. We are all on one page."

In reference to how Cristiano Ronaldo will fit into the team this season, the Dutchman added:

"You can see in training that it is clear that he has the capabilities. He will fit in because… I don't have to explain. Great player. He will fit in every system or every style. That's why we are talking, I said we are on one page. He knows what the demands are."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has only started one Premier League match under Erik ten Hag 🤐 Cristiano Ronaldo has only started one Premier League match under Erik ten Hag 🤐 https://t.co/svzjiI8jte

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury