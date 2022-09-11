Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona: Barca Player Ratings as Robert Lewandowski comes off the bench to seal victory | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona defeated Cadiz 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday, September 10.

Cadiz came into this game having lost all four of their opening games, conceding 10 goals and failing to score. Head coach Sergio Gonzalez was eager to sort out their drought in front of goal, let alone their lack of points on the board.

Barcelona, on the other hand, won three and drew one of their opening four fixtures and were second in the table. Robert Lewandowski has been on fire for them, having already scored eight goals this season, including five in La Liga. Xavi Hernandez was keen to lead his men to a win, which would lift them to first place before Real Madrid's game on Sunday.

Both sides made a good start to the game, playing positive football and not being afraid to attack. Barcelona kept possession for 75% of the time in the first half as they looked to break down a resolute Cadiz backline. Memphis Depay made an encouraging start as he ran into channels and in behind the defense.

Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets controlled the midfield with their sharp and accurate passing. They barely allowed the ball to return to their opposition, playing it from side to side in a bid to carve out an opening.

Raphinha had an eventful first half as he was booked for a needless foul. He also attempted a driven shot with his weaker left foot which unfortunately hit the right post and bounced out.

The visitors continued to look like the stronger of the two teams despite going into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half began in the same fashion as the first. Cadiz played fearlessly as they passed the ball around and tried to find space in behind Barcelona's defense.

Barcelona grabbed the lead via Frenkie de Jong 10 minutes after the restart. Gavi did well to wriggle through a crowd before providing an assist for de Jong to score from. Sensing the momentum had dropped, Xavi made a triple-change immediately after the goal.

Robert Lewandowski was one of the substitutes who scored in the 65th minute to double Barca's lead. The ball was played into a central area and was left untouched in the middle of the box. Lewandowski beat Luis Hernandez to the ball as he slid in and scored to make it 2-0.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play starting around the 80-minute mark as someone from the home fans required urgent medical assistance. In such moments, people's health is of utmost importance and we hope that the person is in a stable condition soon. Major props to Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma for sprinting to hand a defribillator to the medics in the crowd.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma was one of the first to realise the situation, stopped the game and acted quickly to send a medical kit into the stands for the fan who fell unconscious. Respect. Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma was one of the first to realise the situation, stopped the game and acted quickly to send a medical kit into the stands for the fan who fell unconscious. Respect. https://t.co/oz9ZD0PD3o

The game resumed following a stoppage in play that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Barca struck twice before the full-time whistle was blown by the referee. Lewandowski first provided an assist for Ansu Fati to score from and then teed up Ousmane Dembele's goal late in the game. The visitors secured a resounding 4-0 win. That said, let's take a look at how Barcelona's players fared in this match.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

Ter Stegen had little to do as he was barely tested by Cadiz's forwards. He did not need to make a single save as the hosts went another game without scoring.

Hector Bellerin - 7/10

Bellerin made his debut for Barcelona, having joined on a free transfer following the termination of his contract with Arsenal. He won four of his seven duels, making one interception and one clearance. He also played four accurate long balls and completed two dribbles.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Araujo made a mixed start to the game, looking composed in a few moments but also made a few positioning errors. He won two of his four duels and made seven clearances. He also played one key pass and five accurate long balls.

Gerard Pique - 7.5/10

Pique anchored Barca's defense and looked strong at the back. He won four of his five duels and made four clearances and two interceptions. He also played seven accurate long balls.

Alejandro Balde - 6.5/10

Balde often ventured forward to aide Barcelona's attack and nearly earned a penalty which was waived off by the referee. He won four of his eight duels and made two tackles and one clearance. He also played three accurate long balls.

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

De Jong made a strong start in midfield and distributed the ball well. He played one key pass and eight long balls with 100% accuracy. De Jong also attempted two shots, with both on target. One of those led to Barcelona's opening goal after 55 minutes.

Segio Busquets - 7.5/10

Busquets was Barca's captain on the night and bossed the midfield. He passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball. He also won 12 of his 19 duels and made three clearances and five tackles.

Gavi - 7/10

Gavi played for 57 minutes and had a decent game. He passed the ball with 74% accuracy, including one key pass, one assist and one long ball. He also won six of his 13 duels and completed two dribbles.

Raphinha - 7/10

Raphinha had Barcelona's best chance in the first half as he hit the post with a driven effort from distance. He attempted a total of five shots, with just one on target. He played three accurate long balls and also won three of his eight duels.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

Torres was good on the ball and did well to create space through narrow pockets in wide areas. He attempted two shots with one on target and the other blocked. He also won four of his 11 duels and completed three dribbles.

Memphis Depay 7/10

Depay looked active in attack as he caused all sorts of problems for Cadiz's centre-backs. He attempted two shots with one on target and completed two successful dribbles. He also won three of his seven duels.

Substitutes

Pedri - 7/10

Pedri came on in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Ousmane Dembele - 7/10

Dembele came on in the second half and scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

Robert Lewandowski - 9.5/10

Lewandowski came on just before the hour-mark and scored one goal and provided two assists.

Ansu Fati - 7/10

Ansu Fati came on with nearly 20 minutes still to play and scored in the closing stages to make it 3-0.

Marcos Alonso - N/A

Alonso came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to make an impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar