Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Blaugrana lose for the fourth time in 10 games | La Liga 2020/21

Barcelona lost for the fourth time in 10 games this season after Cadiz produced a spirited performance to claim a historic 2-1 victory at the Ramón de Carranza, their first at home in La Liga in 14 years!

Alvaro Gimenez and Alvaro Negredo scored on either side of an own goal from Pedro Alcala as the Yellow Submarine beat the Blaugrana for the first time in the league since 1991.

Ronald Koeman's side have only themselves to blame for the loss, as two mistakes from Oscar Minguez and Marc-Andre ter Stegan allowed the home side to take the lead twice in the match, sighting more defensive concerns for Barcelona.

The defeat leaves them seventh in the standings with only four wins from the opening 10 games, their worst start to a season in the top-flight in over 30 years, whereas Cadiz move up to fifth as their fairytale return to La Liga continues.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#1 Cadiz are a force to be reckoned with

Cadiz once again showed they're no pushovers

If you told that just three months into the 2020/21 season, a newly promoted side would've beaten the 'big two' of La Liga and sit pretty in European places, no one would've believed it. But that's exactly what Cadiz have pulled off so far.

Back in the top flight after 14 years, the Andalucian minnows were one of the favorites to go down again, but in stark contrast to that, they're matching shoulder-to-shoulder with the bigwigs instead.

Having already taken points off Real Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, and Granada, the Yellow Submarine picked another (huge) scalp today, beating the mighty Barcelona for the first time since 1991!

1 - @Cadiz_CFEN have become the first promoted team to win against both Barcelona and Real Madrid in a first half of a 20-team @LaLigaEN season. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/1qd98Tan7t — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2020

Granted that both goals they scored were a result of defensive mistakes from the visitors - more on that ahead - but Alvaro Cervera's side deserve full credit for a spirited performance. They were organized in defense, not letting Barcelona create many scoring chances, and posed a huge threat on the break.

It was a typical performance from Cadiz, who similarly beat Los Blancos last month - scoring early and then sitting deep - and with another stunning victory tonight, showed they're truly a force to be reckoned with.

#2 Individual mistakes cost Barcelona

The visitors made a comedy of errors tonight

As much as Cadiz deserve all the plaudits for their heroics, Barcelona must take the blame for some really shambolic defending too. Both goals they conceded tonight were a result of some really comical errors at the back - another reminder of the teething problems facing the Ronald Koeman-era.

Cadiz stole an early lead through Gimenez when the 21-year old centre-back Oscar Mingueza inadvertently turned a corner towards his own goal, leaving the striker to just tap the ball home from point-blank range. However, the next goal was truly embarrassing for Barcelona.

Barcelona's defending for Cadiz's second goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZO8NX4hO69 — Goal (@goal) December 5, 2020

It was series of individual mistakes starting from Jordi Alba's poor throw-in, followed by Clement Lenglet overcommitting himself, and then ter Stegan, most of all, smashing his clearance straight at Negredo, who then rounded De Jong to slot into an empty net.

A cataclysmic goal to concede, but then again, Barcelona have looked woefully vulnerable at the back once again this season, and have now leaked 11 goals from just the opening 10 games in the La Liga season.