Cadiz vs Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Promoted side Cadiz will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new year when Alaves come to the Estadio Ramón de Carranza for their next La Liga fixture.

Back in the top-flight after 14 years, the Yellow Submarine have managed to avoid the relegation scramble so far. Villarreal are 10th in the standings with 20 points from 17 games.

The biggest highlight of their campaign has undoubtedly been the stunning defeats of La Liga behemoths Real Madrid and Barcelona. In doing so, Cadiz have become the first-ever promoted side to pull off such a feat.

However, they've failed to win any of the five games since winning against the Blaugrana at the start of last month. They lost three in a row and then drew twice.

In the process, they've also scored just once - in the 1-1 draw against Valencia in their first game of 2021. Alaves might feel confident after seeing this, even as they continue to struggle themselves.

El Glorioso, languishing in 14th position in the table, have won just four times in 17 games, and only once in the last five.

Cadiz vs Alaves Head-To-Head

As these two sides have only spent a few seasons in the top-flight, there have been just 10 games between them in La Liga. Cadiz and Alaves have won twice each.

However, the upcoming clash will be their first since February 2008, when they met in the Seguna Division and Cadiz ran out 2-0 victors.

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Alaves Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Cadiz vs Alaves Team News

Cadiz

The Andalusian side will be without Luismi Quezada and Augusto Fernandez, as both are struggling with injuries. Sergio Gonzalez and Salvi Sanchez have tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation.

Injured: Luismi Quezada and Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sergio Gonzalez and Salvi Sanchez

Alaves

Pablo Machin will be missing Rodrigo Ely and Pere Pons, as they are yet to fully recover from injuries. However, experienced midfielder Tomas Pina is available again after serving his one-match ban.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely and Pere Pons

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cadiz vs Alaves Predicted XI

Cadiz (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Alfonso Espino; Alex Fernandez, Jens Jonsson, Rafael Gimenez, Alberto Perea; Choco Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Edgar Mendez, Rodrigo Battaglia, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja; Joselu, Lucas Perez

Cadiz vs Alaves Prediction

Cadiz are capable of making life difficult for any opponent on their day. Just ask Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, and Granada, all of whom have dropped points against them.

None of those sides managed to score more than once either. However, given their more recent form, we expect this to be a dour stalemate.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Alaves