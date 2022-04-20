Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao side at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Thursday.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Basque giants slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to work hard to win this fixture.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side stunned Barcelona with an impressive 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Cadiz and have won 11 out of 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's eight victories.

Cadiz have won two of their last three games against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, matching the number of victories from their nine previous matches.

Athletic Bilbao have won three of their five previous away games against Cadiz in La Liga and have an impressive recent record against the home side.

Under Marcelino Garcia Toral, Athletic Bilbao have suffered defeat on only one of their four visits to Andalusia and will look to sustain their impressive record this week.

Cadiz have made the Nuevo Mirandilla their fortress and have lost only one of their last six matches in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last four away matches in La Liga and will need to end their poor streak this week.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have excellent players in their ranks but have a few issues to solve ahead of this game. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain can be excellent on their day and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi