Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with an impressive Athletic Bilbao outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Monday.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Cadiz are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Basque giants edged Valencia to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cadiz and Athletic Bilbao are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of six matches played between the two teams.

Cadiz have won three of their last six games against Athletic Bilbao and have kept a clean sheet in each of their victories.

Cadiz have a poor home record against Athletic Bilbao and have conceded seven goals in their last two games against the Basque outfit at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Athletic Bilbao have suffered defeat in their last two matches away from home in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in both these games.

Cadiz have won only one of their last eight La Liga matches played on their Monday, with their only victory during this period coming against Barcelona in April this year.

Athletic Bilbao are yet to concede a goal in La Liga this season and could keep three consecutive clean sheets at the start of their league campaign for only the fourth time in their La Liga history.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day and have made an excellent start to their La Liga campaign. Inaki Williams is yet to find the back of the net this season and will be intent on making a difference this weekend.

Athletic Club @Athletic_en We continue with our sights set on



This was the presentation of the gift to our captain.



#AthleticClub 🦁 We continue with our sights set on #CadizAthletic without forgetting the moment of recognition to @IkerMuniain10 for reaching the memorable figure of 500 appearances.This was the presentation of the gift to our captain. 👏 We continue with our sights set on #CadizAthletic without forgetting the moment of recognition to @IkerMuniain10 for reaching the memorable figure of 500 appearances.🎩 This was the presentation of the gift to our captain.#AthleticClub 🦁 https://t.co/gKw3KdqkGa

Cadiz have been in poor form this month and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation this season. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi