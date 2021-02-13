Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Cadiz in an important clash at Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday. Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Cadiz are in 14th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The newly-promoted side was thrashed by Real Sociedad and will look to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw with Valencia in their previous game and will also look to return to winning ways this weekend. The Basque outfit has been resurgent under Marcelino and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Cadiz have a surprisingly excellent La Liga record against Athletic Bilbao and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed only one victory against Cadiz and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Cadiz. Unai Lopez scored an own goal on the day and will want to step up to the plate in this match.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-W

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Augusto Fernandez, Carlos Akapo, Jens Jonsson, and Luismi Quezada are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marcos Mauro was sent off against Real Sociedad last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Augusto Fernandez, Carlos Akapo, Jens Jonsson, Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Jose Mari, Alex Fernandez

Suspended: Marcos Mauro

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Raul Garcia served his suspension against Valencia last weekend and will be back in the squad for this fixture.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Pedro Alcala, Iza; Alberto Perea, Fali, Jon Ander, Salvi Sanchez; Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Third training session of the week with our mind set on the game against @Athletic_en.



We are Cádiz CF and we are #MásVivosQueNuncapic.twitter.com/AEOdYO6hwe — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) February 12, 2021

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been a formidable counter-attacking force under Marcelino in recent weeks and will want to prove a point this weekend. The Basque giants do have a few problems to solve and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Cadiz have pulled off several upsets this season but are not at their best at the moment. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

