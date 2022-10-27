Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Cadiz will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on matchday 12 in La Liga on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts have won just once this season and are winless in their last five league outings. They were on a four-game unbeaten run, playing out draws, which came to an end on Saturday with a 5-1 defeat at Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last five league games, winning four. Their unbeaten run stretches to six games across competitions. They beat Real Betis 2-1 in their previous league outing and in their midweek UEFA Champions League game, played out a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. With that draw, they are eliminated from knockout contention.

They are in third place in the La Liga standings with 23 points. Antoine Griezmann has had a goal contribution in his last four appearances and will look to continue that against the 19th-placed hosts.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times across competitions. Atletico have dominated proceedings, leading 18-5 in wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Atletico are on a four-game winning streak against Cadiz, scoring four goals in three games.

Cadiz have the worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring five goals in 11 games, while Atletico have 18..

Cadiz are winless at home against the capital club since a 2-0 win in 1989.

Cadiz are winless at home this season, failing to score in five of six games in La Liga.

Atletico are unbeaten on their travels this season in La Liga, winning five of their six games.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Cadiz have struggled this season, winning just once. Their struggles have been evident at home, as they have scored just twice while conceding 11 in six games. Veteran striker Alvaro Negredo has contributed two of their five goals this season, but other players have not made much of an impact.

Los Colchoneros, meanwhile, have scored in their six away La Liga games, and the trend should continue. They have conceded twice in this period, keeping four clean sheets.

Considering the form and recent history of the two teams, the visitors should emerge triumphant comfortably.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 5: Antoine Griezmann to score any time - Yes

