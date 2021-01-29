Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz are set to play host to Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday for their latest La Liga game.

Cadiz come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla last Saturday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. A hat-trick from Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri, recently linked with West Ham United, ensured victory for Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Javi Gracia's Valencia 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Goals from young Portuguese attacker Joao Felix, veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Argentina international Angel Correa sealed the deal for Atletico Madrid. Serbian midfielder Uros Racic scored the consolation goal for Valencia.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid have emerged victorious on both occasions.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Atletico Madrid beating Cadiz 4-0. A brace from Portugal international Joao Felix and goals from Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente and former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez secured the win for Atletico Madrid.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Cadiz

Cadiz manager Alvaro Cervera will be unable to call upon the services of Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo, veteran midfielder Jose Mari and left-backs Luismi Quezada and Alfonso Espino. There are doubts over the availability of Argentinian midfielder Augusto Fernandez, while centre-back Juan Cala is suspended.

Injured: Carlos Akapo, Jose Mari, Luismi Quezada, Alfonso Espino

Doubtful: Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: Juan Cala

Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without English right-back Kieran Trippier, who is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Diego Simeone is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kieran Trippier

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma, Iza, Pedro Alcala, Marcos Mauro, Marc Baro, Salvi, Jens Jonsson, Fali, Alex Fernandez, Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Cadiz are 11th in the La Liga table, and have done well this season. Former Sevilla and Manchester City forward and Spain international Alvaro Negredo has led the line for Cadiz, and has done well so far; the likes of Honduras international Anthony Lozano have proved to be key as well.

Can't wait to be back! 🤩 https://t.co/PdPl5TnZPK — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 28, 2021

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are comfortable at the top of the league table, and have been in fine form. Summer acquisition Luis Suarez continues to a consistent goalscorer, while young Portuguese Joao Felix has impressed as well.

Advertisement

Diego Simeone's men will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Also Read: Romelu Lukaku chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi