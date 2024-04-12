Cadiz vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Preview

Cadiz are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side edged Granada to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Catalan giants edged PSG to a 3-2 victory in their previous game in the UEFA Champions League and have a point to prove this weekend.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Cadiz and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's two victories.

Cadiz have lost their last three matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in these games.

Barcelona are winless in two of their last three matches away from home against Cadiz in La Liga - as many such results as they had endured in the nine such games preceding this run.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 13 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Almeria in February 2023.

Cadiz have won two of their last three matches in La Liga, with both victories coming at home.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have taken massive strides under Xavi this season and are reaping the benefits of the trust they have placed in their young talents. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have made their mark this season and will look to prove their mettle yet again this weekend.

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-3 Barcelona

Cadiz vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes