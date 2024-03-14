Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad take on an impressive Cadiz side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Friday.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real edged Granada to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have an excellent recent record against Cadiz and have won eight out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, with the other five games ending in draws.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Cadiz in La Liga but have been held to 0-0 draws in their last two such games.

Cadiz have failed to find the back of the net in their last five matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and could endure their worst such run against a single opponent in this regard with a similar result on Friday.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their 15 matches at home against Cadiz in La Liga and have a better record only against Elche in the history of the competition.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last five matches at home in La Liga and have lost each of their last two such games.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Sociedad have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to make amends in the coming months. Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Cadiz have failed to meet expectations this season and have a mountain to climb for the remainder of their campaign. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Cadiz

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andre Silva to score - Yes