Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Cadiz take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros edged Real Betis to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Cadiz and have won nine out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's paltry one victory.

Cadiz have lost six of their last seven matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have conceded at least three goals in five of these six matches.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches away from home against Cadiz in La Liga, Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat in their previous such game in the competition in October 2022.

Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last six matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Granada in January this year.

Cadiz are winless in their last 23 matches in La Liga.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been fairly impressive so far this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Cadiz are currently in the midst of a relegation battle and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes