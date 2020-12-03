Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they face off against a feisty Cadiz outfit at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Saturday. The Catalan giants have been resurgent under Ronald Koeman over the past few weeks and will want to build on their excellent run of results with a victory in this fixture.

Cadiz have exceeded expectations this season but have encountered their fair share of issues in recent fixtures. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last weekend and will hope to take something away from this game.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have registered three clean sheets on the trot and have scored 16 goals in their last five games. Ronald Koeman rested some of his key players in the 3-0 victory against Ferencvaros during the week and will look to move further up in the standings with a victory against Cadiz.

We're a perfect 5️⃣-for-5️⃣ in the @ChampionsLeague group stage for the first time since the 2002/03 season!

💪🟦🟥

Cadiz vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have played only two fixtures against Cadiz since the turn of the century and have unsurprisingly flawless against the newly-promoted side. Cadiz have never managed a victory against Barcelona and will want to make history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2006 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona. Cadiz are capable of pulling off an upset this season but will face a stern challenge against an in-form Catalan outfit.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-D

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-L

Cadiz vs Barcelona Team News

Cadiz have several injury concerns

Cadiz

Cadiz might have to do without a few key players in this game with questions surrounding the fitness of Alvaro Negredo and Augusto Fernandez. Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, and Anthony Lozano are also injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, Anthony Lozano

Doubtful: Alvaro Negredo, Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: None

Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho are back for this game

Barcelona

Ronald Koeman gave Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen a well-deserved rest in Barcelona's Champions League game during the week and the trio is set to return for this game. Pedri was also rested against Ferencvaros and is likely to feature in the starting line-up against Cadiz.

Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti also have concerns with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Gerard, Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Cadiz predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Fali, Isaac Carcelen; Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Álvaro Giménez, Salvi Sanchez; Filip Malbasic

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi; Martin Braithwaite

Cadiz vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have scored seven goals in the last two games and hold all the cards going into this fixture. Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho will be fresh going into this game and will have to step up to the plate for an in-form Barcelona outfit.

Cadiz have been well below their best this past week and cannot afford to slip up against Barcelona. The Catalan giants have an impressive array of talented players and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-3 Barcelona

