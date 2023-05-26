Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

Cadiz host Celta Vigo at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Sunday, looking to put some daylight between them and the relegation zone.

The Yellow Submarine are currently sitting precariously above the relegation zone on goal difference with 38 points, the same as 18th-placed Real Valladolid.

A setback here could push them back into the red zone should Valladolid beat Almeria in their clash on the same day.

However, one thing going for Cadiz is that they have won their last two home games, beating Valencia 2-1 and then dispatching Valladolid 2-0.

As for Celta Vigo, the Galician outfit are up in 14th place with 40 points, which ideally should be enough to assure them of their safety, but things are really tight at that end of the table right now.

For context, Carlos Carvalhal's side are just two points clear of the relegation zone despite sitting four places above, and the dynamics could change depending on the result of their game as well as that of others around them.

Another factor that's against them is their form - Celta have failed to win their last five league games, losing four in a row before a 1-1 draw with Girona.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 15 games between the sides, Celta Vigo won seven times over Cadiz and lost on five occasions.

Celta Vigo have kept a clean sheet in their last two clashes with Cadiz.

The last four matches between the sides has seen each side win once each while two of their matches have ended in draws.

Having beaten Cadiz 3-0 earlier in the league this season, Celta Vigo could complete a league double over them for just the second time, having only done so before in the 1987-88 season.

Cadiz have drawn their last four home games with Celta Vigo in La Liga, with the last two ending goalless.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Neither team are in good shape right now, struggling with mixed results. Cadiz have looked strong at home in recent outings but their record at their own ground against Celta Vigo is poor. The Yellow Submarine are the favorites here but we predict a draw.

Prediction: Cadiz 2-2 Celta Vigo

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

