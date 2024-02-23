Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as relegation-threatened Cadiz and Celta Vigo go head-to-head on Sunday (February 25) at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Cadiz failed to stop the rot in their last outing, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday. Mauricio Pellegrino’s men have gone 14 games without a win across competitions, losing seven, since a 2-0 friendly win over Atlético Sanluqueno in November.

Their underwhelming campaign has largely been owing to their lack of firepower in the final third, where they have scored the fewest goals (15) this season in the league.

Celta, meanwhile, were left empty handed, falling to a 2-1 loss at home to Barcelona last weekend in their previous outing. Rafael Benítez’s side have lost five of their last six games across competitions, with a 3-0 win at Osasuna on February 4 being the exception.

With 20 points from 25 games, Celta are 17th in the league, three points above Cadiz in the relegation zone.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 17 meetings, Celta lead 7-6.

Celta have lost one of their five away games across competitions - winning three - with a 3-2 loss at Getafe on February 11 being the exception.

Cadiz are without a win in nine home games, losing four, since a 3-1 win over Villarreal on September 1.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Considering recent results between the two teams, expect a cagey affair. Given the stakes involved, the two sides could cancel out each other in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Celta

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Cadiz’s last five outings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five meetings.)