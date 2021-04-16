Cadiz vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio Ramon de Carranza in a round 33 La Liga clash on Sunday.

The Andalusian hosts are 12th in the table, nine points clear of Elche in the relegation zone. Los Celestes are two points ahead of Cadiz in the table, enough to occupy 10th spot in the standings.

Cadiz come into this game having earned 10 points from their last available 15 in La Liga.

Los Piratas pulled off an impressive 2-1 win over Valencia at home following the international break, though it was marred by racism allegations against Juan Cala.

A 1-0 win away to Getafe last week saw the Andalusians climb up the table.

GOAL FOR CADIZ!



The visitors open the scoreline against Getafe as David Timor Copovi puts the ball into the back of his net.#GetafeCadiz WATCH NOW FOR FREE ⬇️

📺💻📱 - beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33GcoB pic.twitter.com/Qb0bN0AIgb — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 10, 2021

Celta Vigo could also have earned 10 points from their last 15, but for a 3-4 loss at home to Sevilla, having led the game 3-2 at halftime.

Earlier, the Galician side had defeated Deportivo Alaves 3-1 at the Mendizorroza.

Advertisement

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo and Cadiz have faced each other only three times this decade, with Los Celestes winning all three. Celta's last trip to Cadiz came in the 2016-17 Copa del Rey round of 16, with the Galicians winning 3-0 away, before winning 2-0 at home.

The pair last met in December, with Celta Vigo romping to a 4-0 win at the Balaidos.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-D-W

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Team News

Cadiz

⭐️ Third training session of the week



🔜 #CádizCelta pic.twitter.com/FlNvF9Zli1 — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) April 15, 2021

Alvaro Cervera lost Alberto Perea to a muscular injury with the left-winger out for two to three weeks. Jose Mari is a doubt for this game following the birth of his child, while Alex Fernandez remains on the sidelines.

Jairo Izquierdo ought to replace Perea, while Jon Ander can come in for Jose Mari if needed.

Injured: Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea

Doubtful: Jose Mari

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Advertisement

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞



🔹 Ferreyra starts training with a broken nose protection mask.



🔹 Augusto Solari is available for #CádizCelta pic.twitter.com/EdDacpC7wh — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) April 16, 2021

Chacho Coudet welcomes winger Augusto Solari back into his squad while forward Facundo Ferreyra is training with a protective mask.

Santi Mina came off injured against Sevilla and joins Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco and Emre Mor on the sidelines. Jeison Murillo returns following his suspension against Sevilla.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor, Santi Mina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Iza Carcelen, Fali, Juan Cala, Alfonso Espino; Salvi Sanchez, Jens Jonsson, Jose Mari, Jairo Izquierdo; Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar (GK); Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Aaron Martin; Renato Tapia; Fran Beltra, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Brais Mendes

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Cadiz come into the game as the side in better form, but given the hiding Celta Vigo handed to them earlier this season, the Galicians should be the favorites. Iago Aspas and Alvaro Negredo should thrive in their respective attacking roles.

We expect a high-scoring game, with Celta Vigo coming out on top.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Celta Vigo