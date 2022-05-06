Cadiz vs Elche CF Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cadiz and Elche CF square off at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday.

The Pirates will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last six meetings between the sides.

Cadiz continue to struggle for form in La Liga as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Sevilla last Friday.

The Pirates have now managed just one win in their last five outings, losing twice and picking up two draws in that time.

Cadiz are currently 16th in the league table, one point above the relegation zone, after picking up 32 points from 34 games.

Elsewhere, Elche CF were denied their third win on the trot last Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna.

Prior to that, they ended a three-game losing streak on April 16 courtesy of a 3-0 win over Mallorca before seeing off Real Betis 1-0 three days later.

With 39 points from 34 games, Elche are currently 13th in the La Liga standings, level on points with 14th-placed Espanyol.

Cadiz vs Elche CF Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cadiz boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides.

Elche CF have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the honors have been shared on eight different occasions.

Elche are unbeaten in each of the last six meetings between the sides, claiming three wins and three draws since a 5-1 defeat back in 2018.

Elche head into the game on a three-match unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine since a 2-1 loss against Real Sociedad on April 10.

Cadiz hold the division’s worst record on home turf, picking up just two wins and 14 points at home all season.

Cadiz vs Elche CF Prediction

While Cadiz will be looking to return to winning ways, they face an Elche side they have failed to defeat in their last six attempts. The Pirates have struggled to get going on home turf and we predict this trend will continue with the visitors emerging with all three points.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Elche CF

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Cadiz vs Elche CF Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elche CF

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in each of their last three encounters)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Edited by Peter P