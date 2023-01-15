Cadiz vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2023

Cadiz will entertain last-placed Elche at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in a clash between two teams from the relegation zone in La Liga on Monday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games and returned to winning ways after three games as they overcame Valencia in their away match last week. Rubén Alcaraz's ninth-minute goal proved to be decisive as they eked out a 1-0 win.

Elche are the only team without a win to their name this season and have suffered defeats in their last five games. They have just four points to their name from 16 games and will need to improve upon their form if they are to get out of the relegation zone.

The hosts enjoy an 11-point lead over Elche and will be able to move out of the relegation zone if they can secure a win.

Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @Cadiz_CFEN



“Winning at Mestalla was an important boost of confidence”



“The next step must be to get out of the relegation zone”



cadizcf.com/en/notice/serg… 🎙 Cádiz coach spoke to the media before the game against @Elchecf_en “Winning at Mestalla was an important boost of confidence”“The next step must be to get out of the relegation zone” 🎙 Cádiz coach spoke to the media before the game against @Elchecf_en: 👉 “Winning at Mestalla was an important boost of confidence” 👉 “The next step must be to get out of the relegation zone”cadizcf.com/en/notice/serg…

Cadiz vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two southern Spanish rivals have crossed paths 36 times in all competitions since their meeting in the Segunda Division in 1941. The hosts enjoy a 14-8 lead in wins while 14 games have ended in draws.

Cadiz recorded their first win in seven meetings against Elche when the two teams met at Monday's venue last season, recording a 3-0 win.

Cadiz have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six home matches against Elche in all competitions.

Cadiz are undefeated in nine of their last 10 home matches against Elche in all competitions.

Elche have the worst attacking and defensive record in La Liga this term, scoring just 10 goals in 16 games while conceding 34 goals in that period.

Cadiz vs Elche Prediction

Los Piratas are undefeated in their last five home games in La Liga, though they have picked up just one win in that period. They have suffered just two defeats in the league since October and should be able to hold their own in this match.

Los Franjiverdes have struggled for form this season and have lost five games in a row. They are unlikely to be able to record a win here, but considering their record against the hosts in recent meetings, they are expected to pull through for a draw.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Elche

Cadiz vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Elche to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes