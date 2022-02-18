Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction and Betting tips | 19th February 2022

Cadiz host Getafe at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Saturday as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

They were held to a goalless draw by Celta Vigo at home last week. Deportivo Alaves secured a 2-1 win over Valencia to leapfrog the hosts into 18th place in the league standings.

Getafe's three-game unbeaten run came to an end in a seven-goal thriller at Atletico Madrid last Sunday. A first-half brace from Enes Unal was not enough for them to secure a point against their local rivals as they conceded in the 87th minute to lose 4-3.

Cadiz vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have been pretty evenly matched in their 13 encounters so far. Getafe have a narrow 6-5 lead in wins while two games have ended in draws.

Only 18th-placed Alaves (19) have scored fewer goals than Cadiz (20) in La Liga this season.

No team has played more draws (10) than the hosts in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Cadiz (36.1%) and Getafe (41.3%) have maintained the least and the third least average possession percentage respectively in league fixtures this season.

Cadiz attempt 17.8 tackles per game in La Liga, the second-most this season behind Celta Vigo.

Cadiz are winless in their home games in La Liga this season while Getafe have failed to record a win in their travels this term.

Cadiz vs Getafe Prediction

Both sides have some of the worst attacking records in the Spanish top-flight, so the game is not expected to be a high-scoring one. Cadiz have scored eight goals in 12 home games while Getafe have scored just six goals in 12 away games in La Liga thus far.

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF 𝗘𝗹 𝗼𝗯𝗷𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗼: repetir victoria en el Nuevo Mirandilla



#VamosGeta

#CádizGetafe 𝗘𝗹 𝗼𝗯𝗷𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗼: repetir victoria en el Nuevo Mirandilla 📝 𝗘𝗹 𝗼𝗯𝗷𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗼: repetir victoria en el Nuevo Mirandilla#VamosGeta #CádizGetafe

A win here might help Los Piratas rise out of the relegation zone but given their poor form at home, a win for them seems unlikely. Getafe have scored at least three goals in their last four games but have suffered from inconsistencies in their travels and might struggle here.

Taking everything into consideration, both sides will be happy to share the spoils here and the game is likely to end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-0 Getafe

Cadiz vs Getafe Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Cadiz have just eight goals at home this season; Getafe have scored in just four of their 12 away games in La Liga)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 Yellow cards (Getafe have the second-worst disciplinary record in the league with 72 yellow cards while Cadiz have earned 63 yellow cards so far in 24 games)

