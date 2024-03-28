Cadiz vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with a struggling Granada side in an important encounter at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Friday.

Cadiz vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Cadiz vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Granada have a good recent record against Cadiz and have won four out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's two victories.

Three of the last five matches between Cadiz and Granada in La Liga have ended in draws, with the other two games ending in a victory for either team.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against Granada in all competitions, with two of these games taking place in the Segunda Division.

Granada have won only one of their last five matches played out on a Friday in La Liga, while Cadiz are winless in their last three such games.

Cadiz have won only one of their last 17 matches against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, while Granada have won only one of their last 10 Andalusian derbies in the competition.

Cadiz vs Granada Prediction

Cadiz have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts can escape the relegation zone with a run of good results and will need to be at their best in this match.

Granada can pack a punch on their day but have failed to make their mark this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Cadiz 2-2 Granada

Cadiz vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Granada to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Juanmi to score - Yes