Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Cadiz will welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in their final La Liga match of the year on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in their last 13 league games, drawing four matches in a row. In their previous outing, Chris Ramos' 83rd-minute strike helped them hold Las Palmas to a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Following that draw, they remained in 17th place in the league standings with 14 points.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in a row. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis.

They dropped to sixth place in the table following the draw as Athletic Bilbao defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday and moved to fifth place.

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 36 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 18 wins. The hosts have got the better of the visitors six times and 12 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the hosts in the 21st century, recording eight wins in 12 games.

The hosts have failed to score in their last four meetings against the visitors, conceding six goals.

Cadiz have the joint-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 14 goals in 17 games.

Real Sociedad have registered four wins on the spin in their away games against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

Sociedad are unbeaten in their last eight away games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets on the trot.

The hosts have lost seven of their last eight meetings against the visitors, scoring just three goals in that period.

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Prediction

El Submarino Amarillo are winless in their last seven games in all competitions, suffering three defeats. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five games. They have failed to score in three of their last five home games in La Liga and might struggle here.

Gonzalo Escalante is a confirmed absentee for head coach Sergio González while David Gil, Jorge Meré, and José Mari are also unlikely to start here. Roger Marti picked up an injury in the draw against Las Palmas and is sidelined for at least three months.

Txuri-Urdin are on a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have suffered just one defeat in their last 14 games. They have won five of their last eight away games, keeping five clean sheets in that period as well.

Imanol Alguacil remains without the services of Ander Barrenetxea and Brais Méndez through injuries while Martin Merquelanz remains a long-term absentee.

The visitors are unbeaten in the 21st century against the hosts and have registered four wins in a row in their away games. They have lost just once in their last 14 games in all competitions.

With that in mind and considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Real Sociedad

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score or assist any time - Yes