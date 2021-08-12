Cadiz vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Cadiz welcome Levante to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday as both sides kick off their respective La Liga 2021-22 campaigns.

Los Piratas finished the previous season in their best-ever twelfth place, while the Granotes were 14th, just seven points clear of relegated Huesca.

Cadiz have not had the best of pre-seasons this time around. They suffered defeats to Atletico Sanluqueno (0-1), Las Palmas (0-2), Espanyol (0-2), Almeria (1-2) and a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, ending in triumph on penalties.

Their only two successes came in July, against Barbate (6-0) and Algeciras (4-0).

Levante have had a mixed pre-season, with two wins over Rennes (3-1) and Atromitos (2-1) followed by a goalless draw against Villarreal.

Three 0-1 defeats to Valencia, Southampton and Deportivo Alaves have followed, raising concerns about their season opener.

Cadiz vs Levante Head-to-Head

Draws have reigned supreme in the last fourmeetings between the pair. Both fixtures last season ended 2-2, with neither side ever winning away.

Levante last defeated Cadiz in a friendly in 2017 (2-1), while the Andalusians were triumphant in a penalty shootout win over the Granotes in the 2016-17 Copa del Rey.

Cadiz form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Levante form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Cadiz vs Levante Team News

Cadiz

Alvaro Cervera has seen his club dip into the transfer market to replace retired midfielder Augusto Fernandez with Chilean international Tomas Alarcon. Paraguayan international Santiago Arzamendia comes in at left-back to compete with Alfonso Espino, but picked up an injury against Atletico Madrid.

Cadiz have also recruited Real Madrid Castilla youngsters Victor Chust and Martin Calderon. Captain Jose Mari & striker Choco Lozano are doubts for this game. Midfielder Jon Ander Garrido is out for four months with a chronic tendon issue.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Santiago Arzamendia

Doubtful: Jose Mari, Choco Lozano

Suspended: None

Levante

Paco Lopez has recruited veteran striker Roberto Soldado from Granada. Ruben Rochina was the significant departure from Levante, who have been relatively quiet in the transfer market.

Jose Campana is back fit after missing the latter half of last season and has excelled in pre-season. Sergio Postigo and Alex Blesa are out with injuries, although Rober Pier or Oscar Duarte were likely to start alongside Ruben Vezo in defence anyway.

Injured: Sergio Postigo, Alex Blesa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Levante Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Iza Carcelen, Fali, Varazdat Hayoran, Alfonso Espino; Tomas Alarcon, Jens Jonsson; Salvi Sanchez, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas (GK); Jorge Miramon, Ruben Vezo, Rober Pier, Carlos Clerc; Jorge de Frutos, Nemanja Radoja, Jose Campana, Enis Bardhi; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Cadiz vs Levante Prediction

Cadiz will be unlikely to reprise their strong start to last season, with the rest of La Liga having figured out how to deal with their counter-attacking style. Levante have had a mixed pre-season as well and having only recruited Roberto Soldado, hopes will not be high.

We expect a tough low-scoring contest, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Levante

