Cadiz vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023

Cadiz host Mallorca at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Saturday (January 28), looking to pick up just their fourth win of the season. With only 16 points from 18 games, the Yellow Submarine are second from bottom in the standings and are fighting for survival.

Having started 2023 with a 1-0 win over Valencia, Sergio's side picked up just a point from their next two games, drawing and losing to Elche and Sevilla respectively.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have accrued nine more points than Cadiz and are tenth in La Liga. They're coming off a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, which snapped their two-game losing run across competitions.

A 1-0 loss to Osasuna was followed by a defeat to Real Sociedad by the same scoreline in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16.

Cadiz vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cadiz have failed to beat Mallorca in their last eight games, losing four.

After losing in their first two visits to Cadiz in La Liga without scoring in 1984 and 1987, Mallorca have won points in five of their last six games on the road against them in the competition,

The visitors have failed to win on their last seven visits to Andalusian teams in La Liga since a 2-1 win against Granada in March 2013.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last six La Liga games at home, drawing five - a league-high this season.

The hosts have won more games on the road (2) in La Liga than at home (1).

Mallorca have 25 points after 18 games in La Liga this season, their highest tally at this stage of the competition since the 2010-11 campaign (27 points).

Cadiz vs Mallorca Prediction

Cadiz desperately need points and have been tough to beat at home. They will look to make that advantage count here as well to give Mallorca a tough run for their money.

Los Piratas, meanwhile, are on a better run of form, but their form is erratic, which could come back to bite them.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Mallorca

Cadiz vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes