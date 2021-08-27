Cadiz vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Osasuna make the long trip south to Andalusia to take on Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday. The two sides finished level on points last year and both have two points from their opening two games of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

Cadiz needed Pacha Espino's 97th-minute goal to steal a point at home to Levante in their season opener (1-1).

There were no late goal heroics in their trip to the Benito Villamarin last week as they played out another 1-1 draw against Real Betis. Alvaro Negredo scored from the spot in the 11th minute, only for Juanmi to equalize in the 22nd minute for the hosts.

Osasuna played out two goalless draws at home to start the season, but both games couldn't have been more different.

Los Rojillos struggled to score in their opener against newly-promoted RCD Espanyol. However, they dominated their next game against Celta Vigo, but were unable to finish any of the 15 shots on goal they had. Ruben Garcia even managed to miss a penalty in the 48th minute as the game finished 0-0.

Cadiz vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Osasuna have won five of their last seven games against Cadiz, with the Andalusians' only win coming in the 2017-18 Copa del Rey.

Los Rojillos did the double over Cadiz last season, winning 2-0 in Andalusia before a thrilling 3-2 win at the Estadio El Sadar in May this year.

Cadiz CF Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

CA Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Cadiz vs Osasuna Team News

Cadiz CF

Alvaro Cervera noted that fans will have to wait for Santiago Arzamendia's debut for the club, although he did take part in training. Nano Mesa, Jose Mari, Jon Ander Garrido and Ivan Aleja all trained separately and are unlikely to feature.

Juan Cala has recovered and may feature, but Cervera may stick with Varazdat Hayoran and Fali at the back. New signing Florin Andone may only feature from the bench.

Injured: Nano Mesa, Jose Mari, Jon Ander Garrido, Ivan Aleja

Doubtful: Santiago Arzamendia

Suspended: None

CA Osasuna

Jagoba Arrasate may be tempted to use new signing Javi Ontiveros right from the off due to Kike Barja's injury. Ante Budimir would ordinarily have filled in, but he remains a doubt for this game, along with Jon Moncayola.

Chimy Avila and Oier Sanjurjo ought to be drafted in as replacements for Budimir and Moncayola should they not feature.

Injured: Kike Barja

Doubtful: Jon Moncayola, Ante Budimir

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Cadiz CF Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Carlos Akapo, Fali, Varazdat Hayoran, Alfonso Espino; Tomas Alarcon, Jens Jonsson; Salvi Sanchez, Alex Fernandez, Choco Lozano; Alvaro Negredo

CA Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera (GK); Nacho Vidal, David García, Aridane Hernandez, Manu Sánchez; Darko Brašanac, Oier Sanjurjo, Lucas Torró; Chimy Avila, Kike Garcia, Rubén García.

Cadiz vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna's defense has held firm this season, but in Alvaro Negredo, Cadiz have the right weapon. Kike Garcia has also looked very threatening for the visitors, and he could find the net as well.

We expect a closely fought contest, with Cadiz unable to break their winless run over Osasuna.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Osasuna

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Shardul Sant