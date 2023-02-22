Rayo Vallecano travel to the Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday (February 25) to face Cadiz in La Liga, looking to return to winning ways for the first time in three games.

The Red Sashes saw their UEFA Europa League challenge fizzle out following back-to-back 1-1 draws against Getafe and Sevilla. That saw them slip from fifth in the standings to sixth, so they will be eager to return to winning ways this weekend to revive their campaign.

Cadiz, meanwhile, are fighting relegation at the other end of the standings, having accrued only 22 points and five wins from 22 games.

The Yellow Submarine have lost three of their last five games, including a 2-0 defeat against leaders Barcelona in their last outing.

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

In 15 previous clashes, Vallecano have won six times and lost thrice.

Cadiz have lost two of their last three games against Vallecano in La Liga, after losing just one of their previous six.

Vallecano have won just one of their last 12 visits to Andalusia in La Liga. That includes a 1-0 victory over Sevilla in their last visit in October 2022. They could win consecutively for the first time since October 2014 (2)

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last eight home games in La Liga after losing the previous three. The last time they went nine games without losing at home in the top flight was in February 1988

Vallecano have lost just two of their last 14 games in La Liga, half the number of defeats as in their previous six games in the competition

Having lost 2-0 to Barcelona in their last game, Cadiz could lose consecutively in the league for the first time since opening their campaign with five defeats

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Cadiz are going to make life tough for Vallecano by sitting deep, but the visitors have been surprisingly good this season and could walk away with all three points.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Cadiz vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vallecano

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

