Cadiz vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Friday.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and find themselves in a relegation battle at the moment. The hosts held Villarreal to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Cadiz and have won seven out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's two victories.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last three matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have never achieved a streak of four such games on the trot in the history of the competition.

After an unbeaten run of five matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga, Cadiz have lost three of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home played out on a Friday in La Liga.

Cadiz have won only one of their last 16 matches against teams from Andalusia in La Liga but did secure their only such victory during this period against Real Betis.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential this season. Isco has managed to rejuvenate his career with the Andalusians and will look to be at his influential best on Friday.

Cadiz have struggled in the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a series of positive results. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Real Betis

Cadiz vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isco to score - Yes