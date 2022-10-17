Cadiz vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2022

Cadiz will entertain Real Betis at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga action on Wednesday.

The hosts have kicked off the 2022-23 league campaign on a poor note and after nine games have just one win to their name. They had suffered losses in their first five games of the competition but are undefeated in their last four games, playing out back-to-back draws in their last three league outings.

They were close to earning just their second win of the season on Saturday but late drama ensued in their away game at Girona as Cristhian Stuani scored a penalty right at the death. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Real Betis returned to winning ways after two games as William Carvalho scored a brace in a 3-1 home win over Almeria. This win helped them climb to fourth place in the standings. They have 19 points this season, while third-placed Atletico Madrid and fifth-placed Real Sociedad also have as many points with only goal difference separating the three teams.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 37 times across all competitions. Real Betis have dominated the proceedings against their southern rivals and have 22 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to defeat their visitors just four times and the remaining 11 games have ended in draws.

Cadiz are winless against Betis in La Liga since a 4-0 home win in 1989, though they last defeated Betis in the Copa del Rey game at Estadio Benito Villamarín in 2017.

Los Piratas have the worst attacking record in La Liga, scoring just four times while Betis have 13 goals to their name this season.

Los Verdiblancos have won their last three away games against Cadiz with a one-goal margin, including a 2-1 win last season.

Cadiz are winless at home this season, failing to score in four of their five games in that period.

Real Betis have just one win to their name in their travels this term, failing to score in the last two away games in the league.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Prediction

After failing to score in their first five games of the competition, Cadiz have four goals to their name in their last four encounters. Slowly but steadily, they are getting their season back on track.

The Seville-based visitors have a solid record against the hosts and also head into the game in better form. With that in mind, they should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Real Betis

Cadiz vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Borja Iglesias to score any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes