Cadiz vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Real Madrid are back in action in the Spanish La Liga when they journey to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla to face Cadiz on Sunday.

The hosts head into the weekend without a win in their last eight league matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Cadiz picked up a morale-boosting result during the international break as they picked up a 2-0 friendly victory over Atlético Sanluqueño on November 16.

Manager Sergio will hope the friendly victory can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as they turn their attention to La Liga, where they have failed to win their last eight matches.

With 10 points from 12 matches, Cadiz are currently 16th in the league table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid turned in a super team display last time out as they cruised to a resounding 5-1 victory over Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive games — picking up two draws and eight wins — a run that has seen them rise to the top of Group C in the Champions League.

With 32 points from 13 matches, Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga standings, two points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Real Madrid boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cadiz have managed just one win against Los Blancos, which came in October 2020, when they picked up a 2-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu while the spoils have been shared twice.

Cadiz have failed to win their last eight La Liga matches, losing five and claiming three draws since September’s 3-1 victory over Villarreal.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in seven consecutive league games, claiming five wins and two draws since a 3-1 derby loss against Atletico Madrid on September 24.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid will be licking their lips as they take on a Cadiz side who have failed to win their last eight league matches. Ancelotti’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Real Madrid

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Real Madrid’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the visitors’ last five matches)