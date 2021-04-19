Cadiz vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid will be seeking to recover from last weekend's setback when they travel to Estadio Ramón de Carranza to face Cadiz in La Liga on Wednesday.

The reigning Spanish champions were dealt a huge blow in their title defense after being held to a goalless draw by Getafe, leaving them four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Arch-rivals Barcelona, who clinched the Copa Del Rey a day before that, now have the chance to climb above them as Ronald Koeman's side have got a game in hand.

With only seven games remaining in the season, every game is a final hereafter, and Zinedine Zidane's side also have a score to settle with Cadiz.

The promoted team caused a huge upset back in October by condemning the holders to a 1-0 loss at home, with Anthony Lozano's 16th-minute strike enough to give the Canaries a shock victory.

They later went on to defeat Barcelona too, becoming the first promoted side in La Liga history to beat both Clasico rivals in the first-half of a season.

However, Alvaro Cervera's men haven't been able to build on that early season success, and currently languish at 13th in the standings.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

There have been only four previous clashes between the sides, with Real Madrid winning all three before the loss this season.

Cadiz, however, suffered a 3-1 defeat on their last visit to Madrid.

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Real Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Team News

Cadiz

The Yellow Submarines are likely to be without Alex Fernandez, who's missed their last three clashes with an injury.

Luismi Quezada is a long-term absentee and hasn't featured this season.

Injured: Alex Fernandez and Luismi Quezada

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's injury concerns deepened after Ferland Mendy picked up a knock in the Getafe match, with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane out too.

Federico Valverde has been forced to quarantine after coming in contact with a positive COVID-19 case, and will thereby remain unavailable for this clash.

On the bright side, Casemiro returns from his suspension and will walk straight into the XI, while Daniel Carvajal is back in training.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy, and Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Federico Valverde

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Cadiz (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Marcos Mauro, Fali, Alfonso Alpino; Filip Malbasic, Jose Mari, Augusto Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez; Alvaro Negredo, Ruben Sobrino.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho, Miguel Gutierrez; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid Prediction

Cadiz will look to pounce on Real Madrid's defensive crisis and, having already beaten them once this season, will be confident of their chances again.

The holders are under real pressure, but have shown a propensity to deliver in such situations on countless occasions in the past.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Real Madrid