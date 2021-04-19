Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid: 5 talking points | La Liga 2020/21

The clash between Getafe and Real Madrid saw two sides with contrasting ambitions face off on Sunday evening. Real Madrid are well and truly alive in the title race and were looking to put pressure on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. The hosts Getafe, however, had won just one of their previous 12 games and were looking to pull clear of the relegation zone.

1 - Getafe have suffered more defeats (23) and conceded more goals (73) against Real Madrid than against any other team in LaLiga. The Blues have lost 13 of their last 14 matches against them in the competition (D1). Goliath. pic.twitter.com/zkf5jPE6bt — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 18, 2021

Getafe began the game by far the better of the two teams. The home side came close to taking the lead less than two minutes into the game as striker Jaime Mata was yards away from goal before a vital block from young Victor Chust took the ball away from him.

Real Madrid scored an offside goal soon after which was ruled out but did not really look like they could break their determined opponents who were sharper of the two sides on the pitch. Getafe hit the woodwork just before the half-hour mark, another testament to their dominance on the evening.

An end-to-end first half however ended goalless with Getafe being the more inspired side going into the tunnel.

The second half saw a slight reduction in tempo in comparison to the high octane manner of the first half. However, Real Madrid still did not look hungry enough to take the game to their hosts and once again Jose Bordalas' men looked the more likely to take the lead.

A couple of substitutions from both sides saw the game tempo suffer a further dip as both sides preferred to intelligently commit transition fouls to prevent the other side from taking a late lead. The plan ultimately paid off as neither side could find a breakthrough until the final whistle.

6 - Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 has saved all six of the shots on target he has faced against Getafe, more than in any other game without conceding for @realmadriden in all competitions. Giant. pic.twitter.com/w39chcWVz7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 18, 2021

The game ended 0-0 as Real Madrid suffered a little hitch in their title race as they failed to close the gap at the top of La Liga. Getafe would feel aggrieved not to have taken all three points as they were the better team for long spells of the game but could take confidence in their performance on the night to finish the season as strongly as possible.

With points being shared between the two sides on the night, both teams remained in the same league position after the game. Real Madrid remain second, two points behind Atletico Madrid, but could potentially drop to third should Barcelona win their game in hand. Getafe still sit 15th in the table ahead of their trip to Barcelona on Thursday.

On that note, we take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Victor Chust impresses on first league start for Real Madrid

Victor Chust

The 21-year-old Real Madrid Castilla graduate made his first start and just his second La Liga appearance against Getafe and the young defender impressed in the heart of defense alongside Militao to ensure Real Madrid took a point from the game.

Club captain Sergio Ramos has been sidelined with injury since the last international break, while Raphael Varane was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 before Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Liverpool. Nacho Fernandez has filled in place of the two but was also absent from the squad for the Getafe game after picking up a suspension with a fifth yellow card of the season in the El Clasico last week.

Chust was therefore brought into the starting XI by manager Zinedine Zidane and the youngster impressed thoroughly. He made a crucial interception early in the game to keep the score level before going on to make six clearances, one tackle and one interception.

📊 Victor Chust vs Getafe:



- 90 minutes

- 80 touches

- 88% passing accuracy

- 6 clearances

- 1 interception

- 1 tackle won

- 2 shots blocked

- 3/5 aerials duels won

- 4/7 longs ball accuracy



Not bad for his first LaLiga game as a starter. pic.twitter.com/l7VvnG1uDq — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) April 18, 2021

#4 Wasteful finishing cost Getafe

Getafe had one win in their last 12 games before facing Real Madrid, however the Azulones did not look like a side in shambolic form with their performance against Real Madrid. They matched their visitors in every manner and would rightly feel they should have won the game.

However, the home team were guilty of wastefulness in front of goal and wayward finishing as they had three gilt-edged chances to score in the first 45 minutes but failed to convert any.

The hosts had 19 shots in the game with six of them on target, however they could not muster the invention to beat Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal. Jose Bordalas will therefore be hoping his side learn from the game and start converting chances in this final lap of the season to ensure they stay in La Liga for another season.

