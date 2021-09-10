Cadiz vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Cadiz on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been impressive over the past year and will want to win this game.

Cadiz are in 12th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Osasuna last month and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this year and will want to secure a European spot this season. La Real edged Levante to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

🔙 Four years ago today @AdnanJanuzaj made his debut as a txuri urdin player 🔵⚪🔵#HistoriaRS | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/5wkiuMOenZ — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 10, 2021

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have an exceptional record against Cadiz and have won five out of eight matches played between the two teams. Cadiz have never defeated Real Sociedad in an official fixture and will want to create history on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak scored two goals apiece on the day and will want to replicate their heroics this weekend.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-D-D

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-L

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Team News

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Alberto Perea and Jose Mari are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido

Doubtful: Alberto Perea, Jose Mari

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, Jon Guridi

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Fali, Carlos Akapo; Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon; Alex Fernandez, Anthony Lozano, Salvi Sanchez; Alvaro Negredo

💛 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬 💙



😍 We are giving away a Cádiz jersey!



To Enter 👇

1. 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 this account

2. 𝐑𝐓 this Post

3. 𝐓𝐚𝐠 𝟐 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 in the comments



🗓 Winner will be announced on the 22nd of September



🍀 Good luck everyone❗️ pic.twitter.com/7ITpHmy5ik — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) September 3, 2021

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea, Alexander Isak

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in La Liga this season. The likes of Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have worked hard to reach La Liga and will now need to establish themselves as viable mid-table contenders. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Real Sociedad

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi