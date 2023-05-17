Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | May 19th 2023

Cadiz will host Real Valladolid at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Friday in another round of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with four games left to play. They were beaten 1-0 by Mallorca last time out, falling behind in the opening 20 minutes of the game and failing to find their way back.

Valladolid have not fared much better than their opponents this season and are also fighting to save their top-flight status. They were beaten 3-0 by rejuvenated Sevilla in their last game conceding all three goals in the second half after a strong showing in the first.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with just 35 points from 34 games. They are level on points with their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen the gap with a win on Friday.

Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Cadiz and Valladolid. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won two times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Five of Cadiz's eight home league wins this season have come on home turf.

Valladolid have picked up 11 points on the road in the league this season. Only Almeria (7) and Elche (6) have picked up fewer.

The Pucelanos have the third-worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 60.

El Submarino Amarillo have the joint-worst offensive record in La Liga this season with a goal tally of 26.

Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Cadiz are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six matches. They beat Valencia 2-1 in their last home game to end a three-game losing streak at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Valladolid are on a four-game losing streak after going undefeated in their three games prior. They have won just one of their last seven away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-0 Real Valladolid

Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cadiz

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

