Cadiz vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz welcome Real Valladolid at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza on Tuesday as La Liga bids goodbye to 2020 with its final round of fixtures for the year.

Newly-promoted Cadiz began their season back in the Spanish top flight in an almost dreamlike fashion, sitting fifth in La Liga having beaten both Real Madrid and Barcelona. But since then, their form has taken a tumble with three losses in a row - a run that has seen them slip to 11th place in the table.

The Yellow Submarine's struggles in front of the net continued against Real Betis on Wednesday as they failed to score for a third straight game, losing 1-0 to their fellow Andalusians with Guido Rodriguez scoring the lone goal of the match late in the second half.

After a disastrous start to their campaign, Real Valladolid have somewhat steadied the ship. However, they are still 18th in the league standings and are in serious danger of suffering relegation at the end of the season.

Sergio Gonzalez's men played hosts to Barcelona in a 3-0 defeat on Wednesday, as Lionel Messi scored a record-breaking 644th goal for the Catalans.

Valladolid will be desperate to return to form soon if the club are to avoid the prospect of a first relegation since Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario became their majority owner. They have been presented with a golden opportunity to jump out of the drop-zone, as 17th placed Eibar are traveling to Barcelona on Tuesday.

Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Cadiz and Valladolid will face each other for the first time in La Liga history, as the two clubs have never shared space in the Spanish top-flight before this season.

However, they met four times in the Segunda division from 2016 to 2018. Valladolid won two of those games, with Cadiz picking up a solitary victory in that period.

Cadiz form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Real Valladolid form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Team News

Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari and Bobby Adekanye are still on the treatment table and will be unavailable for Cadiz. But Juan Cala and Salvi Sanchez are both back and featured in the game against Betis, with the former playing the entirety of the game.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, Bobby Adekanye

Suspended: None

As for Valladolid, Saidy Janko and Kiko Olivas still unavailable, but center-back Joaquín Fernández is back and featured for the full 90 minutes against Barcelona.

Injured: Saidy Janko and Kiko Olivas

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Predicted Line-up

Cadiz predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza, Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Alfonso Espino; Jens Jonsson; Salvi Sanchez, Jairo Izquierdo, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Pablo Hervias, Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Sanchez, Nacho Martinez; Fabian Orellana, Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano; Sergi Guardiola, Shon Weissman

Cadiz vs Real Valladolid Prediction

This fixture pits a substandard offense up against a weak defense. Cadiz are really struggling for goals at the moment and have the worst attack in the league, having scored just 11 goals from 15 games. But their problems also lie in midfield, as they have consistently failed to get a hold of the game in the middle of the park, resulting in less chances to score for the forwards.

Valladolid have scored freely in recent weeks, but their problems lie at the back, with their defense conceding 24 goals in 15 games.

However, we pick Valladolid to come out on top due to the added motivation of moving out of the relegation zone at stake for them.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Real Valladolid