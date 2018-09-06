Real Valladolid add star power with new owner Ronaldo

Roy Emanuel FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 578 // 06 Sep 2018, 00:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Real Valladolid and manager Sergio González have begun the 2018-19 LaLiga campaign with some moments of positivity thus far, earning two points in their first three matches back in the top flight. A new majority owner for the club has also brought extreme excitement, in the form of legendary superstar Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old took over after purchasing a 51% controlling stake, and will aim to move Valladolid into a new era. Club president Carlos Suárez is certainly an individual energised by the change at the top, and believes this can be the start of something very special with Ronaldo leading the way. “The arrival of Ronaldo puts Valladolid on the map and will allow the club to take a leap forward in quality.”

The main goal for Valladolid in the immediate future is becoming a regular in the top flight, back in LaLiga now for the first time since 2014. During this decade, the club have suffered relegation twice to the Segunda División. With their new owner, his vast experience could be a turning point for the road ahead.

Captain Javi Moyano, Kiko Olivas and Borja Fernández represent a solid core, one that has helped to allow only one goal in three matches (vs. Barcelona). However, the club also have not scored a goal of their own through three games, and that is likely the biggest area that Ronaldo will want to address as the owner.

Thanks to his time at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, Ronaldo has an excellent understanding of LaLiga’s dynamics and nuances. It can be difficult to remain in the first division, and adding more firepower to the front-line will be crucial. With a celebrity status and a vast network of contacts in world football, recruitment may ultimately become his speciality in his new position.

A failed attempt in the USA

In 2014, Ronaldo became a minority owner of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the North American Soccer League (NASL), then the second tier in the United States. There was a serious buzz amongst supporters, and even rumours that he may be looking at a return to the pitch at some point.

However, the good vibes did not last long, and within three years the club was dissolved. Some may look at this as a negative for Ronaldo, but that may prove to be a bit of a stretch. The lifespans of clubs in the lower divisions of America are unfortunately not always long, and more of the blame for the Strikers' collapse would obviously be placed on principal owner Paulo Cesso. Real Valladolid will be a completely different situation for him, with more of the pressure and responsibility squarely on Ronaldo’s shoulders.

Real Valladolid want to cement their place in LaLiga, and improve the overall quality of their squad for the future. Ronaldo has amazed the world before, and perhaps O Fenômeno has more magic up his sleeve.