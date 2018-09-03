Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga matchweek 3: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.48K   //    03 Sep 2018, 09:32 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

The third round of fixtures in LaLiga saw attacking excellence from the division’s two giants, along with a very surprising loss from one of the title contenders.

The weekend began with a goalless draw between Getafe and Real Valladolid, while a second-half strike from Cristhian Stuani gave Girona a crucial away win at Villarreal. Eibar secured their first victory of 2018-19 at home versus Real Sociedad.

The true shock of the weekend occurred on Saturday, as Celta Vigo triumphed 2-0 against Atlético Madrid, as Los Rojiblancos suffered through a poor overall performance. They will look to bounce back against Eibar on September 15 after the international break. Due to stadium improvements and renovations at their home ground, Rayo Vallecano’s meeting with Athletic Club was postponed until a later date.

Real Madrid and manager Julen Lopetegui kept their perfect start to the term alive with a 4-1 win against Leganés at the Santiago Bernabéu. Their midfield appeared strong, and the attack looks formidable yet again thus far.

Sunday was a day of major derbies throughout the country. Levante and Valencia played to a nervy and thrilling 2-2 draw. But the drama was most intense in Seville, as a Joaquín goal in the 80th minute saw Real Betis come away with a 1-0 result over Sevilla. The game produced Betis’ first points of the new season and maybe a moment that corrects their flawed beginning to 2018-19.

Deportivo Alavés forwards Rubén Sobrino and Borja Bastón each scored in a 2-1 win against Espanyol.

Barcelona’s attack was truly at another level at the Camp Nou, comprehensively dominating during an 8-2 romp of Huesca. Stellar performances were witnessed for almost the entire line-up, as manager Ernesto Valverde has his squad in excellent form. Barca will visit Real Sociedad in their next league fixture.

Goalkeeper


GK - David Soria - Getafe CF

Sevilla v Real Madrid - La Liga
Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, during last season with Sevilla

Getafe have had a positive start to their campaign and earned another important point this week thanks to the efforts of goalkeeper David Soria. The 25-year-old recorded four saves in the contest, helping to keep a clean sheet against Valladolid.

Brought on this summer from Sevilla, Soria has already proven to be one of the smartest recent signings in the league.

Roy Emanuel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
