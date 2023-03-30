Cadiz and Sevilla go head to head at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in round 27 of La Liga on Saturday (April 1). Both sides are level on 28 points, so a thrilling battle could ensue as they push for a place in the top half of the standings.

The hosts were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Almeria at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on March 18. Sergio Gonzalez’s men now return home, where they're unbeaten in ten games, winning four, since September. With 28 points from 26 games, Cadiz are 15th in the standings, only below Sevilla on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Sevilla were sent crashing back to earth in La Liga, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Getafe just before the international break. Before that, Los Nervionenses edged out Almeria 2-1 on March 12 to snap their run of three league games without a win.

While Sevilla will look to return to winning ways, they have struggled away from home, where they're on a four-game losing streak across competitions.

Cadiz vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 12 meetings, Sevilla have been imperious in the fixture.

Cadiz are yet to taste victory against Los Nervionenses, while three games have ended all square.

Sevilla are on a four-game losing streak away from home and are winless in seven games on the road since a 1-0 win at Alaves in the Copa del Rey in January.

Cadiz are unbeaten in ten home games in the league since a 4-0 loss against Barcelona in September.

Cadiz vs Sevilla Prediction

Both sides head into the weekend level on points, making this contest a nicely poised and thrilling bottom-half clash. While Sevilla have struggled on the road this season, they have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should hold out for a point.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Sevilla

Cadiz vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Cadiz’s last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes