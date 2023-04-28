Cadiz vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2023 

Cadiz will host Valencia at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday in another round of La Liga football.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Osasuna in their last game and will feel gutted to have come away with nothing after being the more dominant side on the day.

Cadiz sit 17th in the league table with 32 points from 31 games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Valencia have had a largely underwhelming league season and are currently fighting for survival although they have picked up important points of late. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Real Valladolid last time out with Mouctar Diakhaby scoring a leveler on the hour mark before Javier Guerra came off the bench to score a late winner from outside the area.

The visitors sit 15th in the La Liga standings with 33 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their good run of form on Sunday.

Cadiz vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 10 meetings between Cadiz and Valencia, the hosts have won twice while the visitors have won four times. There have been four draws between the two teams in that period.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

Valencia have picked up just nine points on the road in the league this season. Only Almeria (7) and Elche (6) have picked up fewer.

Espanyol have picked up 18 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Espanyol (14) and Elche (7) have picked up fewer.

El Submarino Amarillo are the second-lowest scoring side in La Liga this season with a goal tally of 23.

Cadiz have failed to score any goals in their last three games.

Cadiz vs Valencia Prediction

Cadiz are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight league games. They have lost their last three home games and could struggle here.

Valencia, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-1 Valencia

Cadiz vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valencia to win.

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups).

