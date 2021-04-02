Cadiz vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action returns to the Estadio Ramon de Carranza as Cadiz host Valencia in a round 29 clash on Sunday.

The hosts have been dragged into a relegation battle, just six points clear of 18th-placed Eibar. Valencia, meanwhile, are four points clear of Cadiz, occupying 12th place in the table.

Cadiz ended a run of eight games without a win when they defeated Eibar 1-0 at home at the beginning of March. A 1-1 draw away to Deportivo Alaves followed, after which Los Piratas lost 1-2 away to Villarreal.

Valencia dealt with a tough March fixture list pretty well, beginning by defeating Villarreal 2-1 at the Mestalla.

A 0-1 loss away to Levante followed, after which Los Che bounced back with 2-1 win over Granada at home. Daniel Wass and Alex Blanco found the back of the net in a dominant performance.

Cadiz vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Cadiz and Valencia have only met thrice this decade, with Valencia winning once and managing two draws. The last time Los Che made the trip to Cadiz, it resulted in a 0-0 draw. The return leg of that Copa del Rey tie saw Valencia win 4-0 at home.

Advertisement

The two teams last met in January, with Cadiz pulling off a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-D

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-W

Cadiz vs Valencia Team News

Cadiz

🎙️ Cádiz coach Álvaro Cervera spoke to the media in the press room ahead of the @LaLigaEN game against @valenciacf_en this Sunday. — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) April 2, 2021

Alvaro Cervera will be without Ruben Sobrino for this game, as he's on loan from Valencia. Choco Lozano would ordinarily have replaced him in attack, but has been ruled out with an injury. Filip Malbasic is an option, but Cervera may opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation instead, with Alvaro Negredo leading the attack.

Jens Jonsson and Jeremias Ledesma returned late from their international commitments, with the former likely to be rested. Carlos Akapo returned to training after recovering from his injury but lacks match fitness.

Injured: Choco Lozano

Doubtful: Carlos Akapo

Suspended: Ruben Sobrino (Ineligible)

Valencia

Advertisement

Javi Gracia will be without goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for the trip. Denis Cheryshev, Elaquim Mangala and Cristiano Piccini have recovered from their injuries but still lack match fitness.

Gracia may have to rotate his side given the large number of players who featured in the international break.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: Denis Cheryshev, Elaquim Mangala, Cristiano Piccini

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Valencia Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Iza Carcelen, Fali, Juan Cala, Alfonso Espino; Jens Jonsson, Jose Mari; Salvi Sanchez, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech (GK); Thierry Correia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Alex Blanco; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Cadiz vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have regained a semblance of good form ahead of the international break, but could find a trip to Cadiz tricky with fatigued legs. Maxi Gomez hasn't scored since he netted against Cadiz in January, and will hope to end his drought.

Alvaro Negredo could come back to haunt his former side, although Ruben Sobrino will be a big miss. We expect Cadiz to hold Valencia to a draw in a low-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Valencia