Cadiz vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting tips | 20th March 2022

Cadiz will entertain Villarreal at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts remained in the relegation zone following a 2-1 loss in their trip to holders Atletico Madrid last week. With the international break kicking in next week, they will look to jump out of the drop zone with a win.

Villarreal, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at home over Celta Vigo on Sunday. They put in a splendid display in their UEFA Champions League game against Juventus, securing a 3-0 win on Thursday. They will hope to continue their winning ways against their Andalusian rivals.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two teams across competitions. Villarreal have eight wins, Cadiz one, while four games have ended in draws.

Only Deportivo Alaves (21) have scored fewer goals than Cadiz (24) in the league this season.

The hosts have posted the worst possession stat in La Liga this season (39.2%). They have made the second-most interceptions per game (11.2) in the league to win back possession.

Cadiz's only win in this fixture came in the Segunda division in 1971-72 at Sunday's venue.

Cadiz have played the most draws (12) in La Liga this season, while Villarreal have shared the spoils nine times.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Prediction

Los Piratas have just one La Liga win at home this season, with that victory coming against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month. They have just two league wins to their name since November, so they could settle for a draw here.

Meanwhile, only three of El Submarino Amarillo's 12 league wins this season have come in their travels, with the last one coming at Granada in February. Villarreal might be a bit tired from their UEFA Champions League trip to Turin. So manager Unai Emery might make some rotations to his starting XI.

Cadiz are without a win in La Liga against their eastern rivals. Given their dismal form, their winless run against Villarreal is expected to continue.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-2 Villarreal.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Cadiz have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games against Villarreal across competitions).

Tip 4: A goal to be scored in the first 25 minutes of the game - Yes (Cadiz have conceded four of their last seven goals in the first 25 minutes).

